Kirit Somaiya seeks probe in CM Thackeray’s Alibaug property, moves HC

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya | PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into an Alibaug property owned by Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray.

Along with CM and his wife, the PIL has also added Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravindra Waikar and his wife Manisha Waikaras respondents in the PIL. The PIL contends that the property tax receipts establish the existence of a structure.

The same was deliberately suppressed by the CM and Waikar while submitting their affidavit before elections in termsof the Representation of Peoples Act.

“Since the fact of these structures are now well established and supported by public documents, it was mandatory for respondent no.s 1 (CM) and 4 (Waikar) to disclose the same in their affidavits…,” read the PIL.

It further adds, “Not having done so constitutes an electoral offence andcorruptpractice, in terms of which, this Hon'ble Court ought to disqualify respondents no.s 1 and 4.”

Alleging various illegalities and irregularities, the PIL states that the permanent structure was constructed on anillegal property without obtaining the required sanctions and authorisations. The constructionisincontraventionof the Coastal Regulatory Zone rules since the property is situated within 100 meters of the coastline.

“Even otherwise, no environmental and/or forest clearance appears to be taken by respondents prior to carrying out any construction even though the subject property falls within the area of reserved forests,” the petition stated.

Before filing the PIL, Somaiya claimed that he had written to State and local authorities demanding action. However, no steps have been taken by the concerned authorities on his complaint since the respondents were sitting members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.