Killer uncle found hanging from tree in Uttan

Bhayandar: The 38-year-old real estate agent Prakash Hari Rathod alias Haju (38), who had absconded after brutally murdering his 9-year-old niece, for soiling the toilet of their house, allegedly committed suicide in Uttan. His body was found hanging from a tree near the Bhoot

Bangla area of Uttan on Wednesday. Rathod brutally murdered his niece, buried her body in a drum filled with cement and dumped it in the Kasara Ghat on the Mumbai-Nashik highway with the help of his wife, Anita, and cousin, Akash Chavhan, last month.

While Anita and Akash were arrested and booked under sections 302 and 201 of IPC, Rathod was absconding.

“Based on the condition of the body, he seems to have taken the extreme step more than a week ago. We have confirmed his identity,” said API Satish Nikam.

Pointing the finger of suspicion on her brother-in-law, Prakash Rathod, the girl’s mother, who lives in Aurangabad, had registered a complaint on December 4 about her missing daughter.

It emerged that Rathod had offered to shoulder the responsibility of one of her daughters, after her husband’s demise. Under the pretext of taking care of the minor and enrolling her in a school, he brought her to his home in October.

For a month, he kept his sister-in-law updated about her ward but became incommunicado afterwards. Instead of enrolling his niece in a school, Rathod had forced the child to undertake domestic chores.

The child was unaware how to use a Western style toilet and would constantly soil herself whenever she had to go and left a mess afterwards. Rathod frequently thrashed her for dirtying the toilet.

On November 7, after a similar episode, he hit the girl and strangled her. The couple then kept the body in a drum. But when smell began to emanate from the body, they poured cement and sealed it.

Four days later, Rathod with the help of Akash, hired a tempo and threw the drum in the Kasara Ghat area on November 12.