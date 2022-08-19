Kid kidnapped from Kalyan railway station, rescued in 7 hours

Representative | ANI

In the early hours on Thursday at Kalyan railway station, a toddler was allegedly kidnapped by two accused and was returned to the mother within seven hours by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The incident occurred around 4 am at Kalyan railway station, according to the GRP, the two accused spotted the child sleeping, that’s when one of them went and picked up the child and walked away.

“The accused were caught doing the crime on the CCTV camera at the railway station. They were traced and arrested from Ullahsanagar withn 7 hours. The baby has been safely returned to the mother,” said a GRP official.

“Both accused belong to Solapur, while the victim belongs to Bihar. Further investigation is on,” added the official.