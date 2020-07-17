Khwaja Yunus case: Reinstated all four suspended cops due to Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai Police tells HC

Justifying its decision to reinstate four cops accused in the alleged custodial death of suspected terrorist Khwaja Yunus, the Mumbai Police on Thursday said they were brought back, in view of the rising Covid-19 cases amongst the city police force.

In an affidavit filed by Nawal Balaji, the commissioner of police (administrative) said the city top cop Parambir Singh has not breached any order of the HC nor has he disobeyed the orders.

The affidavit was filed in response to a plea filed by Yunus' mother seeking contempt proceedings against Singh for reinstating the four cops. She cited a 2004 order passed by the HC ordering to suspend the four men as they prima facie had a role in the alleged custodial death of Yunus.

Refuting the allegation, the affidavit said, "I state that quarterly meeting for the review of suspended policemen was held in the midst of the deluging Covid19 pandemic on June 5, 2020, wherein large scale infection of this contagious disease amongst policemen was also a vital issue to be considered."

"Cases of all the suspended policemen were put up before the committee headed by commissioner Singh, including the cases of these four cops. Thus, considering the overwhelming scenario of the need to have more cops on duty, the committee decided to reinstate 18 policemen, which also included the names of these four cops," the affidavit added.

The affidavit further claimed that the reinstatement was done well within the framework of law and the jurisdiction of the authorities.

As far as the allegation of not conducting departmental enquiry against the four men, the affidavit stated that the then commissioner of police in 2006, had decided not to hold any departmental enquiry as criminal proceedings were already initiated against the four cops.