Khopoli: Bus driver cites break failure as reason for mishap that killed 2 students

Photo: Representative Image

Khopoli: The driver of the ill-fated bus that overturned near Magic Point in Khopoli on the old Mumbai-Pune highway killing two students, claimed the mishap occurred due brake failure. Several students were also injured in the mishap involving the bus which was carrying 48 students and two teachers from Lonavala to Chembur.

“The bus was one of the 10 with nearly 450-500 students who had visited Wet N Joy amusement park along the old Mumbai-Pune highway,” a police official from Khopoli police station informed.

The bus driver identified as Chainu Kailash Thakur, 26, a native of Koderma in Jharkhand told the police that it was brake failure that led to the accident. Khopoli station Police Inspector Haresh Kaleshkar said that the driver, who had also sustained a fracture and other injuries on his body, claimed that he lost control of the vehicle due to the brake failure. The police are verifying his claim.

The FPJ had reported that the bus had developed problems while going to Lonavala. The police also confirmed that the bus had developed technical snag during the journey due to which the students had to be shifted to other buses for some time. The students were back in the same bus after the driver got the glitch corrected.

PI Kaleshkar informed that most of the students with minor injuries have been discharged, however, two students who sustained head injuries were still on ventilators in MGM Kamothe hospital till Thursday evening.

The spot where the accident occurred has sharp turns and vehicles have to adhere to a speed limit. According to police, it is difficult to navigate the sharp turns if drivers exceed the limit.