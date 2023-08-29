Kharip Season 2023 - Agriculture Department To Organise Inter-State Crop Competition For Food Grains & Pulses |

Thane: In order to increase the productivity of crops in the state, various experiments are being done by the farmers in different parts and the productivity is increased. Rewarding such experimental farmers with incentives for productivity gains will boost their morale and encourage them to adopt new technologies. This will help the farmers to contribute to increase the agricultural production and their guidance to other farmers in the area will add value to the total production of the state. The Maharashtra agriculture department has organised crop competition for 11 crops namely tur, moong, soyabean, groundnut, sunflower.

The agriculture commissioner Sunil Chavan has appealed that maximum number of farmers should participate in this crop competition.

Salient Features and Aspects of Crop Competition:

1)The last date for submission of applications for crop competition is 31 August for rice, sorghum, millet, maize, ragi (Ragi), tur, soybean, groundnut and sunflower.

2)The entry fee for the competition is Rs.300 for each crop separately for general group and Rs. 150 for tribal group.

3)To participate in the competition, the farmer must have land in his own name and own the land. A farmer participating in the competition can participate in the competition for more than one crop at a time.

4)In order to participate in the crop competition, the competitor must have a continuous cultivation of at least 20 R in the case of rice and at least 40 R (1 acre) in the case of other crops of the crop he wishes to participate in the competition on his own farm.

5)The crop competition will be organized at the taluka level and the winning farmers will be selected for the state, district and taluka level competition based on the productivity of the farmers by participating in the taluka level crop competition for the general and tribal groups.

Where to apply and documents to be attached with the application

1) Application in prescribed format (Form-A)

2) Receipt of payment of prescribed entry fee.

3) Excerpt from 7/12, 8-A.

4) Caste certificate (if tribal only).

5) Marked map of the area declared by the farmer on 7/12 concerned for crop competition.

6) Scanned copy of first page of bank account cheque/passbook.

Format of Crop Competition Prize

The prize money for the first, second and third place crop wise at state, district and taluka level for general and tribal farmers is as follows.

Taluka Level General and Tribal Group First Prize - Rs.5,000, Second Prize - Rs.3,000 and Third Prize - Rs.2,000

District Level General and Tribal Group 1st Prize - Rs.10,000, Second Prize - Rs.7,000, and Third Prize - Rs.5,000

State Level General and Tribal Group 1st Prize - Rs.50,000, Second Prize - Rs.40,000,and Third Prize - Rs.30,000

Chavan appealed the farmers that for more information about this scheme contact the Department of Agriculture, State of Maharashtra, website-www.krishi.maharashtra.gov.in or the office of the concerned Taluka Agriculture Officer.