Kharghar Tragedy: CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis should take moral responsibility and resign, says Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat | File

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should take moral responsibility for the recent deaths at Kharghar during an official function and resign.

Hundreds of thousands of followers of Appasaheb Dharmadhikari were invited for the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in April, but authorities did not ensure adequate water, food and shelter for them. This resulted in 14 heatstroke deaths. Hence Shinde and Fadnavis should resign on moral grounds, the Congress leader said.

Mockery of justice: Thorat on one-member panel

“The deaths during the Maharashtra Bhusan award ceremony are deaths due to the inefficiency of the government. However, the government hasn’t opened up about the issue. After much outcry the government appointed a one-member committee of additional chief secretary. This is mockery of justice. How can the probe be impartial when the one who is conducting it is part of the same machinery he has to inspect? The government needs to appoint a commission under a retired judge of the high court,” Thorat added.

Replying to questions related to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Thorat said that the alliance was strong, and it is highly unlikely that NCP leader Ajit Pawar would think of going anywhere else.

