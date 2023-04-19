Kharghar Tragedy: After video, photos surface on social media of leftover sleepers, bedsheets, and bags of attendees

ANI

While the Raigad district administration claimed that there was no stampede-like situation at the venue of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Kharghar on Sunday, videos and photos surfaced on social media tell a different story.

Pictures of belongings, footwears, clothes of attendees surface

After a video went viral wherein visitors were falling due to excessive rush and heat, photos of belongings of visitors, mostly sleepers, clothes and bags were lifted by workers of solid waste management of local agencies have surfaced.

All nearby government agencies were involved in the management of the event as a large number of Sri Members (followers of Dharmadhikari Pratisthan) visited. After the event, workers of the Solid Waste Management department of local agencies including Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) removed the garbage. The photos taken while lifting the leftover visitors showed that there was a large number of sleepers, clothes and bags. Rajeev Mishra, a civic activist whose PIL unearthed over 90 illegal buildings on MIDC land in Navi Mumbai, said that why visitors would leave sleepers and clothes at the venue while leaving. “The CCTV footage of the venue should be checked properly to know what exactly happened during and post-event,” said Mishra. He added that officials who planned and executed showed negligence and a case should be registered against them.

Belongings of attendees removed in two tempos

Apart from sleepers, and clothes, bed sheets used for sitting, and mats were also found. On the condition of anonymity, a worker conservancy worker said that clothes, bags and other belongings were removed in two tempos. “The number of personal belongings was in large quantities,” he said. He added that more than 20 mobile phones were given to the administration found on the ground.

As per district administration, a total of 14 Sri members, including 10 women and 4 men, died due to heat stroke. At present, 8 persons are in MGM Hospital and they are undergoing necessary treatment. All these deceased have been identified.

Meanwhile, the Kharghar unit of AAP has submitted a letter to Kharghar police to register a case against the organiser for negligence in causing the death of visitors.

