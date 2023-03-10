Kharghar: Man loses ₹85,000 to 'KYC update' fraud

Representative Pic |

A 42-year-old Kharghar resident lost ₹85,500 while updating KYC information for a bank account. The complainant has a joint bank account in the name of his minor son. As a natural guardian, he was using the bank account and his mobile number was registered for banking update purposes.

Complainant received call asking PAN and KYC details

On February 23, he received a message on his cell phone asking him to update his PAN and KYC details to the bank account or else it would be blocked. The message also had a link. The complainant tried to log in from the app installed on his cell phone, but there was some problem and he thought his account must have been blocked. He then clicked on the link provided in the message.

Submitting OTP swiped off ₹85,511 from account

A new form opened and he filled in his details. After submitting the form, he received an OTP through an interactive voice response (IVR) call. Soon, he received a call from the number he had received the message regarding the KYC update. The caller asked him to share the OTP in order to complete the KYC, after which ₹85,511 was swindled from his bank account. Realising he had been cheated, he then filed a police complaint.

Be aware of Cyber frauds

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of mumbai police, the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.

“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.