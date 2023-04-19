Kharghar: Disturbing video highlights desperate scenes as tragedy unfolds

As outrage over 13 deaths due to heatstroke at Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Kharghar grows, a video from the unfortunate incident has emerged.

After sharing this video on Twitter, NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad raised serious question and asked where did this stamped-like situation took place. In the heart-wrenching video, a woman is seen laying unconscious at roadside, while other people are seen walking over her and eventually falling on her body.

Several unconscious attendees seen in video

Similarly, several others are seen unconscious while their family members try to get them inside a Maharashtra government ambulance seen at the location. In the same video, one man is seen pumping the chest of another woman who appears unconscious.

The video has brought fore the unfortunate situation that unfolded after several attendees suffered heatstroke in the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony. While many found it extremely difficult to locate their family members in the crowd, others were seen scrambling to get medical attention for their relatives who suffered heatstroke.

Awhad, sharing the heartbreaking video, said: "This video has surfaced on social media. It is not a morphed video. The vehicle of Maharashtra government is visible in the background, where should the stampede have happened?"

(Disclaimer: The visuals below could be disturbing for some viewers and discretion is advised.)

In another tweet, Awhad asked government to reveal truth about the incident and demanded that it should be probed by a commission headed by HC judge.

Awhad said: "Tell the truth... How many people died yesterday? ….. Death by heatstroke or stampede... ….. The organizer was the government … don't try to hide facts …… Accept responsibility... …… Take the CCTV footage and show it to the public …… A commission of inquiry should be appointed headed by a judge of the High Court."

The Free Press Journal has not independently verified the said video.

13 deceased people identified

A total of 13 persons (Sri Members) who died during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony, held on 16th April 2023 at Kharghar have been identified, said Raigad district administration on Tuesday. A large number of attendees at the award ceremony suffered from heat stroke, many of them requiring hospitalisation.

Details of the deceased

All these deceased have been identified and their names are Tulshiram Bhau Wagad, Jayshree Jagannath Patil, Mahesh Narayan Gaikar, Kalavati Siddharam Vaichal, Manjusha Krishna Bhombd, Bhima Krishna Salvi, Savita Sanjay Pawar, Swapnil Sadashiv Keni, Pushpa Madan Gaykar, Vandana Jagannath Patil, Meenakshi Mohan Mistry, Gulab Baban Patil and Vinayak Haldankar.

The woman lying unconscious in the viral video has been identified as Meenakshi Mohan Mistry by Mid-day.