Khar NYE Murder: Police custody of accused extended for two days

The Bandra Magistrate on Tuesday extended the police custody of two arrested accused -- Shree Jogdhankar, 22, and Diya Padalkar till January 14 in connection with the brutal murder of a 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja in Khar on New Year's Eve.

According to police, the motive of the brutal murder is yet to be unearthed and Shree, Diya are still keeping mum on the incident. Police also received Jhanvi's post mortem report, which states that she had sustained 48 injuries on her body during the incident.

Adv. Trivankumar Karnani and Adv. Gayatri Gokhale, who appeared on behalf of Jhanvi's parents, submitted to the court that the extended police custody is imperative in this matter to ascertain the motive. "Jhanvi had sustained 48 injuries on her body, stating the brutality of the murder, revealed the autopsy report. Also, it is imperative to extend the police custody to unearth the motive of the crime and interrogate as to how 48 injuries were injected into the victim, leading to her brutal murder," said Advocate Karnani.