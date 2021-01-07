Khar New Year's Eve Murder: Police custody extended of arrested duo till Jan 12; cops yet to find motive

The arrested duo -- Shree Jogdhankar, 22 and Diya Padalkar, 18, have been sent to police custody till January 12 on Thursday, in connection to the brutal murder of 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja.
The Bandra Magistrate Court extended the police custody of the duo as key aspects of the case are yet to be investigated and motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained.
The legal representatives of the Kukreja family, Advocate Trivan Kumar Karnani and Advocate Gayatri Gokhale also filed an intervention application, wherein the permission was granted by the court. "We made submissions and the magistrate found merits in our submissions and hence police custody of both accused have been extended," said Advocate Karnani.
Meanwhile, a police officer close to the investigation said that Shree's detailed statement is yet to be recorded as he has been getting treatment at civic-run Cooper Hospital for his rib fracture. Moreover, police are also awaiting Jhanvi's postmortem report, which will clarify if she was sexually assaulted before being murdered.
According to a senior police official, police are awaiting the forensic examination of the accused duo, as the mysterious injuries sustained by Shree are largely unaccounted for. "Shree had sustained a head injury, rib fracture, scratches on the back and hand injury, which does not add up to the sequence of events. After Shree is discharged from the hospital, we will interrogate him as well and then corroborate those facts with Diya's statement, which will help us with recreation of scene," said the official.
