Khar New Year's Eve Murder: Police custody extended of arrested duo till Jan 12; cops yet to find motive

The arrested duo -- Shree Jogdhankar, 22 and Diya Padalkar, 18, have been sent to police custody till January 12 on Thursday, in connection to the brutal murder of 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja.

The Bandra Magistrate Court extended the police custody of the duo as key aspects of the case are yet to be investigated and motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The legal representatives of the Kukreja family, Advocate Trivan Kumar Karnani and Advocate Gayatri Gokhale also filed an intervention application, wherein the permission was granted by the court. "We made submissions and the magistrate found merits in our submissions and hence police custody of both accused have been extended," said Advocate Karnani.