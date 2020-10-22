Khadse defends his decision to quit BJP

Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, on Thursday, yet again defended his decision to quit BJP and join NCP. “I have no assurance of joining the NCP. I have no expectations either. I don't expect the post, but I want the development work in my constituency to be done through the government," he said.

Khadse with his daughter, Rohini on Thursday arrived in Mumbai from Muktainagar in a special chopper. He will formally join NCP at 2 pm on Friday.

Khadse reiterated that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoiled his political career and blamed him for the centralised decision making in the BJP. “It was Fadnavis who was dominating the show. He is arrogant. Tickets for those elected were cut. Only because of his centralised way of functioning and not as teamwork, BJP could not retain power in the state. I felt in such circumstances where Fadnavis calls the shots, I will not get justice and therefore quit the BJP,” he said.

Khadse said that former ministers and senior leaders were denied tickets because of Fadnavis. However, on Fadnavis’ recommendations, party nominations were given to leaders from various other parties who were inducted into the BJP ahead of the assembly election held last year.

Khadse revealed that none of the leaders called when they heard that he was resigning from the party. “State party chief Chandrakant Patil had called four days ago. But the central leadership did not take it seriously,” he noted.

“There has been not a single adverse opinion against me in the last 40 years of my public life. I was intentionally harassed. It is really painful that I was not given party nomination in the state assembly election held last year. Therefore, I decided to call it a day as I realised that I was no longer needed in the BJP,” he opined.