Kerala News: I-T Inspector Convicted For Taking ₹5L Bribe, Gets 4.5 Years RI

The Designated Court, Ernakulam (Kerala) has sentenced Shri Dinesh K K, then Inspector of Income Tax, Investigation Wing, Ernakulam to undergo four-and-a-half years Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of ₹50,000 in a bribery case.

CBI had registered a case on March 31, 2017 against Shri Dinesh K K, Inspector of Income Tax, Investigation Wing, Ernakulam based on a complaint. It was alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh from the Complainant for showing favours and not creating any problem during the verification with respect to the remittance of more than ₹1crore by the hospital into its Bank account at Dhanalakshmi Bank, Muvattupuzha Branch, during the demonetization period. Later, the accused reduced the said bribe amount to ₹5 lakh.

CBI nabs accused red handed

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹5 lakh from the Complainant. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused on December 13, 2018 before the Designated Court.

The Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted him.

