Kerala, Maharashtra contribute nearly 65 per cent of India's active coronavirus caseload

Kerala and Maharashtra together contribute nearly 65 per cent of the total active coronavirus caseload of the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

India's active caseload has fallen to 1,84,182 today. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 1.73 per cent.

Kerala accounts for 39.7 per cent (73,121) of the active cases whereas Maharashtra contributes 25 per cent (46,057) of the total active coronavirus cases.

As on January 25, 2021, till 8 AM, 16,15,504 beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 33,303 people were vaccinated across 694 sessions. 28,614 sessions have been conducted so far.