 Kerala Blasts: Security In Mumbai, Including Wankhede Stadium, Tightened
A series of blasts took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery, Ernakulam district during the congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses at around 9 am on Sunday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
People rush to save themselves after a blast at a convention centre in Kalamassery, in Ernakulam district, Sunday, October 29, 2023 | Video grab

Mumbai Police has been alerted after the explosions during a prayer meeting in Kerala on Sunday. The security of Jewish religious places in Mumbai has been tightened. Along with this, special attention is being kept on programmes related to Israel and Gaza. Security agencies have been instructed to take special precautions.

A series of blasts took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery, Ernakulam district during the congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses at around 9 am on Sunday. One person died and 45 others were injured in this explosion.

Security tightened at Wankhede Stadium

A senior Mumbai Police official has said that all security measures have been taken in view of the bomb blasts in Kerala.

For the last few days, World Cup cricket matches are being played at Wankhede Stadium, which falls within the limits of Marine Drive police station in Mumbai and Mumbai Police has increased security to prevent any untoward incident. Similarly, police security is always present in sensitive and highly sensitive areas of Mumbai.

Increased police patrolling

However, Mumbai Police has become alert due to the bomb blast in Kerala. At the same time, Mumbai Police has increased police patrolling in sensitive and highly sensitive areas and the suspects are being interrogated thoroughly.

