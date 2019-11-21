KEM fire: Infant’s condition critical

Blood pressure is fluctuating between 80-100. He is being kept on ventilation support,” he said. For the last two week he has been getting treated at the hospital.

On Wednesday, the infant underwent a checkup when pneumonia patches were found in his lungs. Doctors performed a minor procedure to add a special IV line to his thigh. But since Wednesday night, his condition started deteriorating further when his movement stopped.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have not allowed the parents to see their child stating his blood pressure is fluctuating and is kept under observation.