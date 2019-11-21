KEM fire: Infant’s condition critical

Mumbai: The health condition of the two-month-old infant, who is undergoing treatment for his burn injuries caused due to short circuit in paediatric intensive care unit of the King Edward Memorial hospital, is said to be ‘critical’.
Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of the hospital, said they are monitoring all the clinical aspects of the infant and kept him under observation. “We have informed the parents that the child is critical.
Blood pressure is fluctuating between 80-100. He is being kept on ventilation support,” he said. For the last two week he has been getting treated at the hospital.
On Wednesday, the infant underwent a checkup when pneumonia patches were found in his lungs. Doctors performed a minor procedure to add a special IV line to his thigh. But since Wednesday night, his condition started deteriorating further when his movement stopped.
Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have not allowed the parents to see their child stating his blood pressure is fluctuating and is kept under observation.
