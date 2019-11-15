KEM burn incident: Fire brigade seeks report on ECG fire incident

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire department has asked the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital authorities to submit a report spelling out the details of the tragic fire incident in which the two-month-old baby boy lost his left arm. The report has to be submitted within seven days, a fire official said.

The move comes after the Bhoiwada police asked the fire department to prepare and submit a report on the cause that led to the fire and short-circuit in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Prabhat Rahangdale, the chief fire officer, Mumbai, said they had made recommendations to the hospital authorities during the fire safety audit at the health facility.

“We had conducted the fire safety audit of the hospital a few months back and made some recommendations as required. Now, we have asked the hospital to submit their report with the suggested changes. Once we get the report, we will take the action accordingly,” he said.

One of the senior officials said on November 7 when the incident took place in the PICU the hospital authorities did not report it to the fire department. “We were informed after the flames were doused. That's why we do not have details of the incident as to how it occurred,” said the official.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, the KEM Hospital dean, said they are collating the report and will submit it at the earliest.

On Wednesday, the Bhoiwada police had filed a first information report (FIR) under section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We have registered an FIR and have also sent a letter to the KEM dean asking them about the working procedure followed by the staff and those responsible for the maintenance of the machine and the ICU,” said a senior officer police officer.

Meanwhile, the BMC opposition leaders have written to the civic commissioner and additional municipal commissioner (AMC) seeking a compensation of Rs10 lakh for the family of the infant whose left arm was amputated after he sustained grievous burns last week.