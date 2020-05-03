Keen to represent BJP in Maha Legislative Council: Eknath Khadse

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Sunday said he was keen to represent his party in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, nine seats of which fell vacant on April 24.

The Election Commission had, on Friday, said polls to the nine seats, which were pushed back earlier due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, will be held before May 27.

"I am very much interested in state politics and keen on representing the party in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. I have conveyed this wish to the seniors in my party," he told reporters.

Khadse, one of the state BJP's senior-most leaders, has been out in the cold for the past few years after he was made to resign from the previous Devendra Fadnavis cabinet over several allegations.

He was denied a ticket from Muktainagar seat in the October Assembly polls last year, and his daughter who was fielded instead lost.