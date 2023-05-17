'Keen to include cricket in 2028 LA Olympics': US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Wednesday said the United States is keen to include cricket in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. He was speaking to Governor Ramesh Bais during a courtesy call at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Wednesday.

Stating that he was a keen follower of cricket, the Ambassador said he has requested film star Shah Rukh Khan to lend his support to the Los Angeles cricket team.

Garcetti told Bais that President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to have four meetings in as many months in Tokyo, Australia, Washington and New Delhi.

US keen to enhance cooperation with Maharashtra

Referring to his meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Garcetti said he was keen to enhance cooperation with Maharashtra in the areas of education, skill development, agriculture and climate adoption technologies. He said Mumbai and Ahmedabad can consider hosting the 2036 Olympics.

Welcoming the Ambassador to Maharashtra, Bais expressed hope that renowned US universities will open campuses in Maharashtra or tie up with the state universities. He said India will appreciate US support in the areas of skilling, upskilling and reskilling.

Consul General Mike Hankey, Consul for Political and Economic Affairs Christopher Brown and Priyanka Visaria-Nayak, Political Advisor to Consul General joined Ambassador Garcetti during his visit to Raj Bhavan.