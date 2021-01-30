KDMC starts toll free helpline for property buyers

Thane: The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Thane district has launched a toll free number to help people verify property details before finalising a deal, officials said on Saturday. It is an initiative of KDMC municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi to ensure people who want to buy property in the township, a booming part of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, are not cheated, they said.

"Details of residential and commercial properties can be checked by calling toll free number 1800-233-7125. The prospective buyers can also contact the TDP department of KDMC to get property details," an official said.