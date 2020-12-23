Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation plans to clear illegal encroachments on footpaths

Pedestrians in Kalyan-Dombivli may soon witness encroachment free footpaths, as the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) plans to carry out a drive against illegal encroachments of the footpath by shops and parked vehicles.

"The drive against illegal encroachments by shops has already begun by the civic officials. Besides, the officials have also been directed to take action against illegally parked vehicles on the footpaths. Following the complaints from the citizens about the encroached footpaths causing hurdles to the pedestrians, this drive has been implemented by taking strict action against the motorists and shop owners," said a KDMC official.

The meeting was held on Tuesday with traffic officials, police officials from local police station and concerned KDMC officers.

"The suggestions were brought forward from the traffic officials to curb illegal parking by placing sign boards. Suggestions regarding the spots where such boards need to be placed were taken from the traffic official. The proper utilization of open spaces for the parking and implementing P1/P2 parking was majorly discussed in the meeting, to curb illegal parking encroaching the paths and roadside space. The parking systems will be introduced on the basis of the suggestions by the traffic officials," said KDMC official.

"Besides, e-auction of the scrap vehicles, the civic body is providing reflected jackets to traffic officials, placing jammers on illegally parked vehicles and removing dividers from unwanted spots. At present, the KDMC has placed around 7 signals on major junctions in the Kalyan-Dombivli area. Anyone breaking these signals are being charged with e-challan; a system to recover the e-challan within 15 days will be developed soon by the KDMC in coordination with traffic department," added the official.