KDMC ex-mayor Kalyani Patil dies of swine flu

Thane: Forty-nine-year-old Kalyani Patil, the former mayor of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) died of the suspected swine flu at Jupiter hospital in Thane on Tuesday afternoon.

Patil was a Shiv Sena leader and was elected as corporator to the KDMC twice. During 2013 to 2015, she served as the KDMC mayor. An ailing Patil was brought to Jupiter Hospital on August 14 with respiratory failure due to pneumonia.

In an official statement, the hospital said she was diagnosed with H1N1 infection. Her condition was critical due to pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) affecting her lungs.

It said she was kept in a negative pressure room in the ICU and was on ventilator support through­out her treatment. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her illness.