Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivali: KDMC bans entry of people working in Mumbai

Mumbai: In an unprecedented move, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has banned travelling to and from Mumbai of employees working in banks, private companies, and other establishments.

KDMC Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi issued the order on Tuesday amid rising coronavirus cases in the twin cities. Such employees will not be allowed entry and exit in the KDMC area from May 8 onward till further orders.

Stating that the BMC is making lodging arrangements for those working in government and private hospitals and for its own employees in nearby hotels, Suryavanshi said employees working in banks, private companies and other establishments situated in Mumbai will have to make their own lodging arrangement.