Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivali: KDMC bans entry of people working in Mumbai

Mumbai: In an unprecedented move, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has banned travelling to and from Mumbai of employees working in banks, private companies, and other establishments.
KDMC Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi issued the order on Tuesday amid rising coronavirus cases in the twin cities. Such employees will not be allowed entry and exit in the KDMC area from May 8 onward till further orders.
Stating that the BMC is making lodging arrangements for those working in government and private hospitals and for its own employees in nearby hotels, Suryavanshi said employees working in banks, private companies and other establishments situated in Mumbai will have to make their own lodging arrangement.
He has urged such employees to mail their information with their names, residential addresses, office addresses, mobile numbers and Aadhaar Card numbers to the civic body.
There are 224 coronavirus positive patients in the KDMC area. Out of these, 147 are under treatment, 74 have been discharged, and three are dead. The municipal commissioner has taken this step in a bid to avoid further spread of coronavirus in the KDMC jurisdiction.
"From every department, if a particular employee is going to office after a week, how can she or he make arrangement for lodging," he questioned. An employee from a private firm wanted to know if he stayed in a hotel for 15 days and later returned to the KDMC area, would he be quarantined? He urged the KDMC to clarify.