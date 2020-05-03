KDMC area positive cases may cross 200-mark by May 5’

KALYAN: The number of corona positive cases in Kalyan-Dombivli likely cross the 200-mark by May 5, according to civic officials. There were 14 new cases of coronavirus reported in the region on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 195, including three deaths.

Among the 14 cases were a 36-year-old policeman posted at state govt-run hospital, the 55-year-old driver of a govt hospital vehicle and a 44- year-old traffic policeman from Mumbai.