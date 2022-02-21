KCR parleys with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar: Congress expresses displeasure

Congress, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, on Monday said an opposition front at the national level won’t take shape without its involvement. Congress, which last week had met the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing displeasure over lack of adequate allocation of funds to its ministers, is critical about Thackeray’s luncheon meeting with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and latter’s parleys with the NCP President Sharad Pawar in a bid to work out a non BJP front to bring a much needed Parivartan (change) in the country.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Sachin Sawant in his argument said, ‘’ No matter how many small animals in the forest come together to defeat "Scar", it is impossible for them to do so without "Simba.’’

Sawant further noted, ‘’ To scare is the weapon of "Scar" Hence I agree that Guts & big heart matters. But what also matters is cohesiveness, trust between animals and astute strategy. Nevertheless, it is good to see that all animals are in consensus on how overarching it is to defeat scar for forest to live.’’

Sawant’s observation came after state party chief Nana Patole argued that an alternative to BJP excluding Congress is not a workable proposition.

After the Congress party’s dissent, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut clarified that there have been no talks regarding the formation of a political alliance without the Congress. He noted that even when West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had spoken about a political front to take on the BJP, the Shiv Sena had said that the Congress had to be taken along.

"We never said that a political front would be formed without Congress. At the time when Mamata Banerjee had suggested a political front, ShivSena was the first political party that talked about taking Congress along. KCR has the ability to lead by taking everyone along,’’ said Raut.

On the other hand, NCP Minister Nawab Malik said anti-BJP forces including Congress should unite so that an alternative can be presented before the people ahead of the 2024 General elections. ‘’Pawar ji said in the meeting that anti-BJP forces should unite including Congress and present an alternative before the people for the 2024 General Elections. The process was initiated yesterday. Before the 2024 polls, a morcha will be formed against BJP,” he said.

Further, NCP Spokesman Clyde Crasto said, ‘’ Size does not matter, what matters is the 'Guts' and a 'Big Heart', which the animals in the forest possess. And Yes, 'Simba' is and will always be an integral part of the fight to defeat 'Scar.’’

He further stated ‘’Scar's weapon of victory was fooling animals of the forest, but the animals realized they were being fooled. Cohesiveness, Trust and Astute strategy between the animals led to downfall of 'Scar' in one part of the forest, soon 'Scar' will lose his hold on the whole forest.’’

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 08:44 PM IST