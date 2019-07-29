KBMC organises medical camps

Badlapur: Kulagaon-Badlapur Municipal Corporation (KBMC) arranged medical camps at the affected areas on Sunday morning. The camp was open for the whole day.

Rajesh Ankush health officer of KBMC said,"Due to preventive measures, we had given antibiotic doxycycline to those people who came in contact during the waterlogging.

Rats’ urine quickly spreads in waterlogged areas and most probably, people who come in contact with these kind of water are bound to suffer diseases like leptospirosis.

We have arranged ambulance and 20 staffs including two doctors, three nurses, three pharmacists and other employees.” “We will retain the medical camp for next 15 days in affected areas and will provide first aid to the affected,” Rajesh added.