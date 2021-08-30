Kashimira Shocker: Road rage leads to murder of biker, 8 held

In a shocking incident, an eighteen-year-old youth was beaten to death by a group of nine people in Kashimira late on Sunday night. While the murder is said to be the fall out of a road rage incident, the police have arrested eight people for their involvement in the crime, even as one of their accomplice is still absconding. However, the police has not ruled out the murder to be a case of mistaken identity.

According to the police the deceased has been identified as Shubham Shantaram Bhuvad (18), a resident of Silver Park in Mira Road. The accused were on their bikes when an over speeding biker wearing a red T-shirt overtook their bikes after cutting in too close to them near the Fortune Height Building in the Hatkesh area of Kashimira.

Irate over the incident, the accused started searching for the biker. A little ahead the accused spotted a biker wearing a red T-shirt and mounted a brutal assault leaving him in a pool of blood with serious head and other injuries, before fleeing the spot.

Bhuvad was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The police investigated the matter and apprehended eight people for their involvement in the crime. One of their accomplices is still absconding.

“A case of mistaken identity cannot be ruled out as the only thing the accused relied upon was the colour of the T-shirt, the deceased was wearing. We are probing the angle,” said an investigating officer.

A case under sections 302, 143, 147 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused who have been remanded to five days police custody. Further investigations are underway.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 10:46 PM IST