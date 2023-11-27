Kashimira High-Rise Fire: Cops Book 5 Including Builder For Negligence; No Arrests So Far | FPJ

Thirteen days after a major fire caused massive damages to more than six apartments on the 18th, 19th and 20th floor of a high-rise tower in Kashimira, the police registered an offence against five people including the developer, partners and maintenance staff of the construction company on Sunday for alleged violations in the upkeep of the firefighting system.

No arrests so far

However, none of them have been arrested so far. The actual cause which triggered the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to the police, the fire was reported on Diwali Night (12, November) from the upper floors of Prithvi Pride- a 21-storeyed high rise tower located in the Vinay Nagar area of Kashimira. The fire brigade personnel immediately reached the spot, safely evacuated the residents and doused the raging blaze.

No casualities reported

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Based on the complaint registered by Santosh Gupta- resident of flat number 1806- who suffered losses amounting more than Rs.35 lakh apart from destruction of important documents as his entire flat was gutted in the blaze, the Kashimira police registered an offence under section 336 of the IPC for an act endangering life or personal safety of others and provisions of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006 against five people who have been identified as- Madhav Kode, Dinesh Yadav, Janardhan Yadav, Rajesh Yadav and Pravin Shah.

However, none of the accused were arrested till reports last came in. “We have registered an offence and a process is underway to verify documents related to NOC’s and renewals of the firefighting equipment to ascertain the actual ground realities. None of those responsible for negligence will be spared.” said senior police inspector-Sandip Kadam of the Kashimira police station.

Need of the Hour

It has been alleged that owing to lack of proper maintenance the building’s fire fighting system was not in working condition. However it will be confirmed only after a detailed probe by the police. Meanwhile, the incident has once again trained the spotlight on the inadequate screening of firefighting equipment and the need of timely examinations to ensure their functionality to minimize human and property losses.