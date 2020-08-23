Kashimira cops book tuition class owner for defying lockdown

Sleuths of the Kashimira police have booked the owner of a private tuition class for allegedly running the educational institution, in violation of the lockdown norms, despite government orders against such activities during the ongoing pandemic crisis. However, the accused is yet to be arrested.

According to the complaint filed by a Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), team led by ward officer Prakash Kulkarni, received information from the local corporator about the activities near a hotspot area.

After verifications, an official complaint was registered at the Kashimira police station by the ward officer who stated that 15 students and one teacher had gathered in one of the classrooms in Thakur Academy which is located in the Chimaji Nagar area of Penkarpada in Kashimira. It has been alleged that nor were the students or teachers wearing masks, neither were physical distancing norms being followed, thus defying the entire purpose of restrictions imposed by the government on certain activities and establishments which could trigger the pandemic owing to large gatherings.

Notably, the MBMC ward officer in his complaint had mysteriously shied away from naming the person who operated the academy. However senior police inspector Sanjay Hazare, identified the accused owner as Raju U. Thakur who has been booked under the sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the IPC, along with relevant provisions under the Epidemic Act and Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations. Further investigations were underway.