Kartiki Ekadashi 2021: Central Railways to run festival special train between Miraj and Bidar; check details here

Railways have decided to run fully reserved festival special train between Miraj and Bidar to clear the extra rush of passengers for Kartika Ekadashi festival as per details given below:

Train No. 07517 Festival special will leave Bidar at 22.30 hrs on 14.11.2021 and arrive Miraj at 10.00 hrs next day

Train No. 07518 Festival special will leave Miraj at 12.30 hrs on 15.11.2021 and arrive Bidar at 05.00 hrs next day

Halts: Dhalgaon, Jath Road, Sangola, Pandharpur, Kurduwadi, Barsi Town, Usmanabad, Latur, Latur Road, Udgir, Kamalnagar and Bhalki

Composition: 15 Second seating class.

Reservation: Bookings for special train 07518 on special charges will open on 13.11.2021 at all Computerized Reservation Centres and on website: www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at the halts of the special train, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train adhering to all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

ALSO READ Central Railway retains its top position in parcel revenue on Indian Railways

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 09:16 PM IST