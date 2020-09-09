Karni Sena 'maidan mein' to support Kangana Ranaut; holds protests against Shiv Sena in Mumbai, Delhi

Rajput group Karni Sena on Wednesday gathered at Mumbai airport in support of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and protested against the Shiv Sena in various parts of the country.

Kangana alighted at Mumbai airport and reached her home in Khar on Wednesday afternoon even as tension between her and the Shiv Sena government in the state continued.

Protesters had gathered at Mumbai airport's T2 since the morning, waiting for the actress to arrive. While Shiv Sena protesters gathered with black flags shouting slogans against the actress, there were members of the RPI and Karni Sena who shouted slogans in support of Kangana.

Security was tightened at Mumbai airport since the morning apprehending possible attack on the actress who had thrown an open challenge via social media that she is arriving in Mumbai on September 9.

While Karni Sena displayed banners in support of the actor, Shiv Sena protesters also brought placards written in Marathi decrying "dhikkar" (shame) to Kangana who, according to them, had insulted Mumbai.

Shiv Sainiks could also be heard shouting, "Kangana Ranaut hai hai (down with Kangana Ranaut)".

The Karni Sena members staged a protest in Gorakhpur on Tuesday against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his disparaging remarks against the actor.

Karni Sena members also burnt the effigy of Sanjay Raut and demanded his apology. They said the kind of language the Shiv Sena leader has used for Kangana is an insult to all women.

The group also staged a protest in the national capital outside the residence of Raut. The supporters of Ranaut also burnt Raut's effigy during the protest and shouted slogans in her support.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena, popularly referred to as Karni Sena, is considered to be a fringe outfit and with its base in Rajasthan. The group became infamous for issuing an open threat to actor Deepika Padukone and others for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavat.

