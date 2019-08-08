Karnataka to release water from Almatti Dam

Mumbai: Karnataka agreed to release 5 lakh cusecs water from Almatti Dam after Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis spoke to his counterpart BS Yediyurappa, the Maharashtra government said on Thursday.

The move will help bring down the water level in Sangli district of the state. All dams in Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur are totally full post heavy rains in the region. Earlier in the day, Fadnavis took stock of the flood-like situation arising in the region. He conducted an aerial survey with some state ministers.

As many as 28 teams are carrying out rescue and evacuation in the state. Five more teams will be pressed into service very soon. State authorities, personnel of the Navy, NDRF and coastal guard have been carrying out operations to evacuate those affected by the incessant rains.

As per government's record, a total of 132,360 people of 28,397 families have been evacuated from Sangli, Satara, Pune, Kolhapur, and Solapur districts.

Incessant rains in several parts across the state have resulted in massive waterlogging and flood-like situation.