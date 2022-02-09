Karnataka Hijab row: Will BJP and RSS decide what to eat and wear in the country, asks Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) amid the major hijab row, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday asked if the BJP and the RSS will now decide what to eat and wear in the country. This is a violation of the fundamental rights of the citizens, he added. "Is it a problem that Muslim girls are going to high school and college? What happened to the announcement to teach girls?" he further questioned.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police has prohibited gatherings, agitations or protests of any type within the area of 200-metre radius from the gates of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city for a time period of two weeks with immediate effect, following developments around the hijab controversy in the state.

The order will remain in effect till February 22.

The Hijab protests began in January this year when some students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udipi district The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

In related development, a single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, hearing petitions seeking relief regarding wearing of hijab in colleges, today referred the case to a larger bench.

"This is a fit case for inquiry by the Chief Justice. The bench of the Chief Justice has the authority to form an extended bench to hear the case.

"This matter needs urgent hearing, submit complaints and documents to the bench of Chief Justice," Justice Krishna S. Dixit said.

The decision on interim order regarding uniform and wearing of hijab shall also be taken by the Chief Justice, he added.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 06:22 PM IST