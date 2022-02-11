Karnataka Hijab Row: Thousands gather to protest in Malegaon; four booked

Thousands of people gathered in Maharashtra's Malegaon on Thursday to protest against the hijab ban in schools and colleges in Karnataka.

The police have booked four organisers of Jamiet Ulema e Hind- the organisation that organised the protest- for violating prohibitory orders under Section 144. The protest was held without permission from police.

The protesters declared that Friday, February 11, will be observed as 'hijab day' in Malegaon.

Today thousands of #Hijabi women's from #Malegaon gathered in regard to mark their protest against the #HijabBan & the incident that took place in #Karnataka.

A protest gathering called by #JamiatUlema Malegaon.@MuftiIsmailQsm spoke in this regard@AskAnshul @ReallySwara @ANI pic.twitter.com/Wyk4xMWTO1 — All India Dental Student Association/DENTODONTICS (@dentodontics) February 11, 2022

In Jalna, as well, a large number of girls and women wearing the `hijab' or veils took out a protest march on Thursday.

The protest was organized by Jalna Muslims Numanida Khawateen, a local organization, against the ban on the hijab or Islamic head covering at some colleges in Karnataka which has snowballed into a huge controversy.

The protesters carried placards and banners saying 'Hijab first then kitab' (first hijab and then textbook) and `Save the Constitution, Save the Country'.

A memorandum to the President of India on the issue was handed over to the deputy collector at the end of the march.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:45 PM IST