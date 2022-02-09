Karnataka Hijab row: Only education should be the focus at schools/colleges, says Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray while speaking to reporters about the Karnataka hijab row said that schools/colleges should focus on education and not on religious, political issues.

"Where there is a prescribed uniform in schools/colleges, it should be followed. Only education should be the focus at centers of education. Religious or political issues should not be brought to schools/colleges," he was quoted saying by ANI.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

Protests have erupted in several parts of Karnataka. Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) in the state.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:26 PM IST