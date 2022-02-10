Karnataka Hijab row: Incident happened in other state, we should not protest over it, says Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse Patil

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing row over the wearing of the hijab, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patilit said that it is not right to disturb the law and order in the state on the issues that happened in Karnataka. He called on people to not stage “unnecessary protests” on such matters in Maharashtra and mainatin peace.

"I appeal to people to not stage unnecessary protests on such issues. The incident has happened in some other state, we should not protest over it here. I appeal to people to maintain peace", the home minister said.

Patil’s remarks came in the backdrop of AIMIM workers putting up the 'First Hijab, Then Books' poster at several junctures in the Beed district of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The poster that bore the name of a student leader of the Hyderabad-based party also had written in bold letters, 'Hijab is our right' and 'Precious things should be kept under cover'.

Meanwhile, around 200 women students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have expressed their "unflinching and unconditional support" for Muslim students in Karnataka, claiming that prohibiting women from wearing hijab reflects the state's and its institutions' "patriarchal and Islamophobic inclinations."

The students said in a statement that forcing Muslim women to remove their hijab is a clear violation of Article 25 of the Indian constitution, which guarantees religious freedom, and that forbidding them from entering the classroom violates Articles 21 (A) and 15, which guarantee the right to education and prohibit discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth, respectively.

Last week, the Karnataka government issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state.



Protests erupted in the state over students being denied entry to educational institutions due to the hijab.

