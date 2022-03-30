Karnataka: 7 suspended for allowing students in hijab to take class 10 exams

Bengaluru: Continuing the vigil against wearing of hijab in schools, the Karnataka Education Department Wednesday suspended seven teachers, including two superintendents, for allowing hijab-clad students to take the Class 10 board exams in Gadag district and initiated an enquiry against them.

It may be recalled that following the Karnataka High Court Full Bench dismissal of the petitions filed by students seeking permission to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes, the government has prohibited wearing of hijab while writing exams in the state.

While a majority of students belonging to the minority community are attending exams in uniforms and without hijab, a few have abstained from taking the exams insisting that they would do so only if they are allowed to wear the hijab.

Meanwhile, the death of a student appearing for Class 10 examination, reportedly due to heart attack, has triggered a debate in Karnataka over the ‘inhuman’ and ‘negligent’ approach of the invigilator and authorities of the education department.

The incident occurred in a town in Mysuru district Monday when one Anushree was writing the exam.

The student had gone to the wrong examination centre. The invigilator had given her an answer sheet without checking her hall ticket. When she was half way through the exam, the invigilator realised that she had come to the wrong centre and took back her back answer sheet and question paper.

She was then asked to rush to another centre located 100 metres away. Reportedly due to stress, she collapsed while rushing towards the other examination centre.

Anushree’s parents are enraged over the handling of the case and the ‘inhuman’ approach of the invigilator.

The incident triggered a debate with the public saying that the invigilator should have allowed Anushree to complete her exam.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the education department are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:52 PM IST