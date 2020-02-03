Kapil Wadhawan sent to ED custody

Mumbai: DHFL Chairman and MD Kapil Wadhawan was produced before an in-charge court on Monday after being discharged from the state-run JJ Hospital, where he had been admitted for tests on suspected swine flu.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday sought his custody for five days and he was sent to the agency’s custody till Friday by the court with the consent of his advocate, as the regular court that was handling the matter was on leave.

Wadhawan was arrested last week on Monday and was sent to the judicial custody on Friday, as he had to be admitted to the hospital the previous night after he complained of lower respiratory tract infection and hypertension. The court had then asked him to be produced on being discharged. He is accused by the agency of being an ‘active conspirator’ in money laundering involving yesteryear drug lord Iqbal Memon, Mirchi’s, properties case.