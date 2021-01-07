Kapil Sharma accuses Dilip Chhabria of duping him of Rs 5.7 crore

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has accused top car designer Dilip Chhabria of cheating him to the tune of Rs 5.7 crore on Thursday.

Sharma who came to Mumbai police commissioner office in Crawford market on Thursday said, "I had given order for a vanity van to Chhabria and made full payment, but the van has not been delivered to me yet. I came to know that Chhabria has been arrested by Mumbai police. I met the Mumbai police commissioner and requested an investigation.”

"We are in the process of registering an offence of cheating and criminal misappropriation into the allegations. The probe will be conducted by the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch, "sajd Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police.

According to the police, Sharma had booked a vanity van with Chhabria's DC Designs Pvt Ltd in 2017 and paid Rs 5.3 crore. In 2018 Sharma was asked to pay further Rs 40 lakh as Goods and Services Tax (GST) which was again paid.

In 2019, Sharma moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against DC Designns after realising there wasn't much progress in the van. The NCLT then conducted a preliminary enquiry and seized the company's accounts. According to the police, Chhabria then asked for more Rs 60 lakh for delivery of the van, however Sharma refused. Chhabria sent him a bill of Rs 12-13 lakh as parking charges for vehicle parts. Sharma did not receive the van. He approached the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police and lodged his complaint. The CIU recently arrested Chhabria in a car financing and forgery racket. He is in judicial custody.