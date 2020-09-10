Kangana vs Sena: No personal animosity against the actor, says Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday reminded the Bollywood actress Kangana Renaut that it was Shiv Sainiks who were at the forefront to demolish the Babri mosque. He was responding to Kangana terming Shiv Sena Babar Sena. ‘’I have no personal animosity against Kangana who is an actress and lives in Mumbai. Shiv Sena also has nothing against her. But the language used by her for Mumbai and Maharashtra cannot be tolerated. If she withdraws her statement the controversy will die down,’’ said Raut.

Barely after a few hours, BMC demolished Kangana’s office situated in Juhu, Rahut said the civic body’s action is as per the legal provisions. "Party has nothing to do with the demolition of illegal alterations by Kangana in her office. BMC Commissioner is the right to comment on it,’’ he noted.

Raut further clarified that he never threatened Kangana but had expressed anger for her remark on Mumbai compared with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. "I have never threatened Kangana Renaut. I only expressed my anger for Mumbai being likened with PoK. I am not at all responsible for what action BMC takes. The matter is over for me, Kangana is welcome to live in Mumbai,’’ he said.

Raut said the privilege motion has been moved in the state legislature against Kangana and the Home Minister has also clarified his stand in this regard. "So it is not right for me to speak when the motion is pending for further decision. At the same time, the high court has given till Thursday noon time to BMC to file its say on the demolition of Kangana’s office,’’ he added.

Raut’s statement comes days after he was engaged in a verbal duel with Kangana.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena after BMC demolished Kangana's office citing illegal alterations asked the party spokespersons not to comment on the issue to avoid any new controversy.