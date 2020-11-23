Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel move Bombay HC; want FIR quashed

After being summoned by Mumbai Police to record their statements, actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash an FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police. The duo have sought the setting aside of the order passed by a magistrate, who ordered the city police to register an FIR against the two sisters for creating communal animosity.

A bench led by Justice Sambhaji Shinde is likely to take up the matter for hearing this week.

Both Kangana and Rangoli have moved the bench through their counsel Rizwan Siddiqui, who confirmed to The Free Press Journal that a writ petition had been filed.

"The petition will come up for hearing, probably this week. As per the roster, Justice Shinde's bench is likely to hear the plea," Siddique said.

The counsel, however, refused to divulge details of the grounds on which Kangana and her sister have sought the quashing of the FIR.

Notably, the duo were summoned by city police and asked to present themselves on November 23 and 24 before the officers of Bandra police station. They has been called for recording their statements in connection to the FIR.

In October, a magistrate court in Bandra had ordered police to register an FIR against the duo under charges of sedition, creating communal enmity and hurting religious sentiments through their social media posts.

The order was passed on a private complaint filed with the magistrate by casting director Munnawar Ali Sayyed, who had urged the court for a thorough probe to ascertain the rationale and the intention (on the part of Kangana and Rangoli) to put up various hateful posts on their social media handles.

The director specifically highlighted their posts on the Palghar Sadhu lynching case and the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The plaint further highlighted the controversial tweet by Kangana, comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Having perused the plaint, the magistrate had concluded that a "prima facie cognizable offence was made out" against the two sisters and it accordingly ordered a thorough probe.

Subsequently, summons were served to the duo, however, they didn't turn up, citing a wedding they had to attend in their hometown in Himachal Pradesh. Thus, fresh summons were issued to them to appear on November 23 and 24.

BUNGALOW DEMOLITION CASE: Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will pronounce its verdict in the legal spat between Kangana and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

A bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla had heard for around a week, the petition filed by Kangana challenging the demolition action by the BMC against her bungalow at Bandra.

Apart from the question of illegal construction, the bench would also decide on the spat between Kangana and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, whom she has accused of abusing her in a TV interview.

According to Kangana, her bungalow was 'very much legal' and the city civic body's 'swift action' was nothing but a 'counterblast' to her sharp criticism of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

The actress, through senior counsel Dr Birendra Saraf, had claimed that her criticism had displeased the 'political powers' in the state government and thus, the civic body demolished her bungalow.

The civic body, through senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, had contended that the structure was illegal and was thus pulled down. It claimed that there was no link between Kangana's criticism of the state and the BMC's action.

The civic body, while agreeing that its action was swift, however, stated that "it would not tolerate any kind of illegal or unauthorised structures" in the city.