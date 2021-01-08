Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel appear before Bandra Police in connection to sedition charges

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel reached Bandra police station around noon to record their statements in connection to a sedition case that has been filed against them.

The Bombay High Court, which had granted interim protection from arrest to Ranaut and her sister, asked them to appear before the Mumbai Police on Friday.

The sisters were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in connection with charges of sedition and for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities in October last year. The sisters were earlier summoned thrice, but were unable to appear before police as there was a wedding in the family and had later approached the Bombay high court to quash the FIR.

The Bombay HC had directed the police to conduct an inquiry against Ranaut and her sister wherein they were booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security of CRPF personnel, arrived at the police station along with her legal counsel to record a statement in connection to the allegations.