Kandivli sports complex: Construction set to begin after a decade

Construction of a sports complex at the 13-acre plot located in Kandivli's Shimpoli Village is finally set to begin after a decade of waiting.

It was in 2010, the ruling coalition government of NCP and Congress decided to set up a state-sponsored, divisional sports complex at the decided place. The land belonged to MHADA but was handed over to the sports and youth welfare department of the state.

The complex would have an artificial running track, gymnasium, spa, swimming pools and courts for volleyball and badminton. A separate gallery for indoor games and spectators stadium was also proposed. The Bhoomi poojan was also conducted by the then Chief Minister, Prithviraj Chavan in 2013.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in 2014, the estimated cost of the project was revised. Earlier the cost was Rs 100 crores which later got elevated to Rs 177 crores.

However, construction work didn't see the light of the day post-2014. Local residents also held protest demonstrations as the land was being used by private decorators in setting up wedding camps and private events, claiming the government property was being exploited for commercial purposes.

Finally, on Thursday (August 13) state minister of sports and youth welfare, Sunil Kedar has passed a resolution and has given a go-ahead for the construction of the project.

"The state government has given its nod for the project and Rs 24 crore has been alloted for phase one construction of the complex," said Bhushan Patil, a Congress Corporator from Borivli.

"The BJP government elevated the budget by 77 crores but the work was stalled for six years and not a single brick was placed. The construction of phase one is set to begin soon and bhoomi poojan is slated to take place in this month" Patil asserted.