Kandivali suicide: Man came prepared to kill sister

Mumbai: A 32-year-old driver from Uttar Pradesh, Bateshwar Trilok Tiwari, had come to kill his sister Vandana, 22, and her husband Rohit Singh, 27, in a premeditated plan, and fired two rounds at them on Monday night, said police.

However, when the couple ran away, he shot himself in the head with a country-made pistol, blowing his brains out. Samta Nagar Police have booked Tiwari for charges of attempt to murder after he fired two rounds on his sister Vandana and her husband Rohit.

Police have also seized the country-made pistol from the spot, of which three rounds were fired and one live round was recovered.

Police said, Tiwari and Rohit, an employee at an estate agent firm, were roommates a few years ago and their families knew each other well as they belonged to the same village in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2015, when Tiwari’s mother was unwell, his family had rented an apartment close to their shared bachelor’s pad.

During the time Tiwari’s family stayed in Mumbai, Rohit and Vandana fell in love. However, when Tiwari learnt about the affair, he strongly opposed and shifted the family’s base to Uttar Pradesh.

The relocation, however, did not change their equation, and the couple continued their affair discreetly. When Rohit was visiting his grandmother in June, he eloped with Vandana and the couple got married at a Bandra court. Even as the couple informed their respective families, Tiwari was unhappy and expressed his displeasure when he visited in the past.

Raju Kasbe, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station said, Tiwari had come prepared to kill the couple. “When he entered the apartment, they were shelling peas.

Tiwari insisted that Rohit join for a drink, but he declined. Tiwari sipped two sips of the liquor, before loading his pistol at around 8pm. Vandana saw her brother loading the pistol and pushed him in a bid to save her husband, which made Tiwari miss his shot.”

In another attempt to kill Rohit, Tiwari fired another round at Vandana, which too was missed,” said Kasbe.

The couple fled from the apartment and locked it from outside. Seconds later, they heard a third shot, in which Tiwari shot himself in the head, blowing out his brains.

The locals immediately alerted police, who reached the spot and registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Hours later, a case of attempt to murder was registered against Tiwari. His body was sent for an autopsy and police seized his country-made pistol.