Kandivali house collapse: Site engineer held; contractor, JCB driver booked

A day after a ground plus one structure collapsed at Laljipada area in Kandivali (W), which claimed the life of a four-year-old boy, injuring others, the police have arrested a site engineer for the offence. The arrested accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to senior inspector of Kandivali police station Dinkar Jadhav, the site engineer Arvind Gosavi, who was present at the spot where the digging works were being carried out nearby the house for storm water drain by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The fire brigade and the police rushed to the spot.

Senior inspector Jadhav added that the Kandivali Police have registered a case against the contractor, site engineer and the driver of the JCB, which hit the structure leading to its sudden collapse. While they are on the lookout for the accused, another arrest is likely to be made late on Sunday, said police.

The police have booked the accused men under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (section 304(2)), causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (section 337) and common intention (section 34). Jadhav added that they are probing the matter and arrests will he made accordingly.

The deceased child has been identified as Naushad Ali. The injured are three-month-old Dilshad Shah, Hasina Shah, 22, Shahidunissa Rain, 30, Prema Yadav, 38, and Mohmmad Ansar, 16.

Three injured persons were admitted to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, while two were admitted to the private Trident Hospital. The infant has been admitted to Children’s Hospital in Malad. Their condition is said to be stable.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:11 PM IST