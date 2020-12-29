Kandivali auto driver arrested for rash driving in stunt video

Mumbai: A day after police registered a case against an autorickshaw driver and a juvenile for performing stunts in a speeding auto, the 22-year-old auto driver was arrested, while the juvenile was sent to juvenile court.

The duo was nabbed after a video went viral on social media wherein the accused could be seen harassing women walking on the road and performing stunts. Both accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

According to police, the video of the youth in a black shirt performing dangerous stunts off the speeding autorickshaw had gone viral on social media, which was then reported on Mumbai Police's Twitter handle on Monday. Based on the video, a complaint was registered at Kandivali police station for rash driving, causing grievous hurt and the juvenile and auto driver were traced after probe into the number.

An officer attached to Kandivali Police said that the auto driver Joshim Rafique Hawaldar was arrested from Islam Compound. Police said that the juvenile, an orphan, was detained, wherein he said that he performed these stunts to get a shot at quick fame. While police did not probe if the three-wheeler was occupied by more youths.