Kamaal R Khan booked for promoting religious enmity

The controversial Bollywood personality Kamaal R Khan has been booked by Malad Police for allegedly promoting religious enmity on social media. According to a complaint filed by the 33-year-old social worker, Khan had posted objectionable posts against some actors, trying to create caste and religious discrimination.

According to police, the complainant came across the objectionable posts uploaded by Khan on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, which were made against Bollywood actors. The posts uploaded remarked insulting statements against other actors based on caste and religious discrimination while giving a review on Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxmmi Bomb’.

Based on this complaint, Malad Police booked Khan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion (section 153A), obscene acts (section 294), defamation (section 500), printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory (section 501) and any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community (section 505), along with sections of the Information Technology Act. While no arrests have been made, police are probing the matter further.