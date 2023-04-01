Kalyan: Technician locked by a doctor inside diagnostic centre, rescued by police; case registered

Om Diagnosis Centre in Kalyan | Web

A technician working at a diagnostic centre at Khadakpada in Kalyan was allegedly locked up inside the facility by a doctor who owns it. The incident took place on Friday and the police have registered a case against the doctor.

The technician was rescued by the police officials after one hour, said a police officer from Khadakpada police station.

Sarjerao Patil, senior police inspector at Khadakpada police station, said, "A 36-year-old technician Sunil Tilgule working at Om Diagnosis Centre in Kalyan was at the centre during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. In his complaint, Sunil mentioned that he was working in the centre at around 8:30 pm and at that time Dr D.S.Patil came and stared at him for a while without uttering a word. Sunil just asked doctor to come and sit with him and the doctor got angry about it. The doctor, after an hour, left the centre by locking up the technician inside."

"After some time, Tilgule called the police control room and informed the cops that he was stuck inside the diagnostic centre. Our team reached the centre and rescued him soon,"Patil further added.

"Based on the Tilgule complaint, we registered an FIR against the Om Diagnostic Centre doctor D.S.Patil at around 1:30 am on Saturday. We have booked the doctor under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 342 (wrongful confinement). The motive behind the doctor's act is not known yet. We are probing the doctor's act of locking the technician."