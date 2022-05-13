Kalyan police on hunt for women gang stealing branded clothes

Kalyan: The Kalyan police are on a hunt for a women gang who used to steal branded clothes from the well-known garment shops in Kalyan and Ulhasnagar areas on the pretext of buying them. Their modus operandi was that they used to visit shops and asked the salesman to show them the clothes on the pretext of buying them and then steal it. On Thursday, May 12 a garment shopkeeper from Kalyan Pooja Gupta lodged a complaint with the Bazarpeth police station, Kalyan after she came to know that the woman had stolen a branded clothes from her shop. Police have registered a case and started searching for the women's gang.

The women gang have stolen clothes worth Rs 32,000 from a garment shop in Kalyan. The incident has been captured on CCTV in the shop. Following the shopkeeper's complaint, the police started searching for women after checking the CCTV footage.

N M Patil Senior Police Inspector of Kalyan police station said, "A few days back, it was revealed that some women were going to a clothing store in Ulhasnagar for shopping in crowded places under the pretext of shopping, and later stealing clothes by engaging the women sales personnel at the shop in talk. After the shopkeepers in Ulhasnagar became aware of this women gang, they have now changed the location of their operation and chose Kalyan fearing that they would be arrested by Ulhasnagar police."

Patil added, "On Thursday evening, six women visited Pooja Gupta's Keshaj Ladies Garment shop in Kalyan (West) to buy clothes. The salesman and saleswomen in the shop showed the gang of seven women new clothes as per their demand. The sales personnel thought that these seven women had come to buy clothes separately so when they went inside the shop to fetch the new clothes these women were stealing clothes and putting them in a bag. In this way, these seven women stole new branded clothes worth Rs 32,000. "When garment shop owner Pooja Gupta did not find a few branded clothes at her shop she checked the CCTV footage of the shop and accordingly lodged a complaint with Bazarpeth police station, Kalyan. Police suspect that a gang of women stealing clothes is active in Ulhasnagar and Kalyan.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:08 PM IST